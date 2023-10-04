Worst QB matchups for fantasy football in Week 5

It’s a well-known truth that the NFL is a week-to-week league, which means one solid performer can be brought back down to reality at a moment’s notice. Quarterbacks are no exception, as we saw the likes of Joe Burrow (14.3 QBR) and Daniel Jones (31.1 QBR) surprisingly struggle in their respective matchups.

To help avoid the worst-case fantasy football scenario, we’re breaking down which quarterbacks have the toughest matchups in Week 5.

Fantasy football, Week 5: Worst QB Matchups

Dak Prescott vs. San Francisco 49ers

Prescott has played well through the first four weeks, but he hasn’t been superb with an average of 13.6 fantasy points per game. Now on deck is a Sunday Night Football matchup with the 49ers, on the road at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco is allowing just 12.8 PPG to opposing quarterbacks, which is the seventh-fewest in the NFL. They also rank third in defensive scoring, allowing just 14.5 PPG.

When Prescott last faced the 49ers in the 2023 Divisional Round, he mustered just a 63.6 QBR with 206 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Buffalo Bills

The former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 14.5 fantasy points per game through four weeks, which marks a slight decrease from his 17.4 average a season ago. He’ll face a Bills defense in London that has looked every bit like a Super Bowl contender over the last three weeks. Buffalo is allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (7.6) and just bottled up the Dolphins for 20 points after they scored 70 points the week prior.

The Bills have also been sharp against the pass, allowing the fourth-fewest yards per game through the air (169.5).

Kenny Pickett or Mitchell Trubisky vs. Baltimore Ravens

Pickett reportedly avoided a serious knee injury after getting dinged up in Week 4, but his status for Week 5 remains up in the air. With the bye week on the horizon for the Steelers, Pittsburgh could opt to play it safe this week, thus giving Mitchell Trubisky the starting nod. Whoever lines up under center, they’ll have their work cut out for them against a Ravens defense that has held its own against quarterbacks.

Baltimore is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (9.8) while ranking third in pass defense (168.3 YPG allowed). Two of their games have been softer matchups, but they have managed to play well against the likes of C.J. Stroud and Joe Burrow, to start the season.