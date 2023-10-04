Breece Hall no longer on a snap count ahead of Week 5 vs. Broncos

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that running back Breece Hall will no longer have a limited workload as the team heads into their Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Hall tore his ACL in the 2022 season and was on a snap count for the first few weeks of the 2023 season. He has added up 210 rushing yards in the first four weeks of the season, including 56 in Week 4.

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters that the team will not be limiting RB Breece Hall’s workload any longer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

With Hall increasing his snap count and carries, we may see a dip in Dalvin Cook’s production. Cook only has 74 rushing yards so far this season, so he hasn’t been a major fantasy earner this year. Hall’s fantasy managers should see an uptick in points earned from him if the Jets continue to lean on the run game. This should be a big week for Hall against the Broncos.