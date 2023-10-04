Odell Beckham Jr. back at practice ahead of Week 5 vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of his team’s Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Beckham was dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained in Week 2 that kept him out in Weeks 3 and 4.

A big day for Ravens, who had three players return to Wednesday’s practice:



WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)

WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring)



Also, OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) was back after missing Friday’s practice. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 4, 2023

Beckham has five receptions for 66 yards so far this season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor have been the top wide receivers for the Ravens so far this season, and with the return of Beckham, we may see Agholor on the field for fewer snaps or Flowers receiving a smaller percentage of targets from Lamar Jackson. However, it’s unclear whether Beckham will be at full capacity to play this weekend against the Steelers. I don’t think it’s time to drop Flowers or Agholor right now, especially against a bad Steelers defense. Just keep an eye on their production this week.