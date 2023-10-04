Saquon Barkley gets in limited practice Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Dolphins

Update, Oct. 4 — Barkley is listed as getting in a limited practice on Wednesday. The good news is that he was able to do more than he has been in recent practices. He should be trending toward playing if he doesn’t suffer a setback.

The New York Giants will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the NFL season. Their offense has been stunted as star running back Saquon Barkley has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him on the sidelines. Head coach Brian Daboll consistently says that Barkley is close to returning, but now it seems he may actually be right. Barkley is expected to participate in team drills on Wednesday for the first time since suffering the injury in Week 2.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) will do some team reps for first time since the injury, per Brian Daboll. This is a good sign.



LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) will not practice. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

In his two games, Barkley had 29 carries for 114 yards and a score on the ground. He added nine receptions on 11 targets for an additional 41 yards and another touchdown through the air. Barkley has already shown off how versatile of a player he can be when healthy and, if he is active, should be started even in a tough matchup.

Once Barkley returns, backup Matt Breida will likely return to fantasy football irrelevance unless Barkley is sidelined again later in the year. If Barkley doesn’t play against Miami, you can still sit Breida, who underperformed when given more opportunity over the last two weeks.