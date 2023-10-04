 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor returning to practice Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Titans

The Colts have opened the 21-day practice window for RB Jonathan Taylor and he is expected back at practice in Week 5.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts had an interesting offseason with star running back Jonathan Taylor. He expressed displeasure with comments made by the team’s CEO Jim Irsay, regarding contracts for running backs. This led to Taylor requesting a trade which was ultimately denied and he landed on the reserve/PUP list for the first four weeks due to a back injury, which he disputed having.

As we head into Week 5 of the NFL season, the 21-day window for Taylor has been activated. He is expected to return to practice on Wednesday. The Colts have 21 days to officially add him to the active roster, and if they don’t he will be placed on season-ending IR.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

If you took a shot on drafting Taylor, your wait may finally be over to put him in your lineup. Whenever he is activated, you likely have to roll the day and start him, purely from a talent perspective. Backup running back Zack Moss has been playing well, but he isn’t likely to eat into Taylor’s workload much if he is healthy. Moss remains startable until Taylor is active for a game. You can probably flex him in deeper leagues the first game Taylor is active, but after that he will probably just take up a bench spot.

More From DraftKings Network