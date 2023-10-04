Colts RB Jonathan Taylor returning to practice Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts had an interesting offseason with star running back Jonathan Taylor. He expressed displeasure with comments made by the team’s CEO Jim Irsay, regarding contracts for running backs. This led to Taylor requesting a trade which was ultimately denied and he landed on the reserve/PUP list for the first four weeks due to a back injury, which he disputed having.

As we head into Week 5 of the NFL season, the 21-day window for Taylor has been activated. He is expected to return to practice on Wednesday. The Colts have 21 days to officially add him to the active roster, and if they don’t he will be placed on season-ending IR.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen says Jonathan Taylor will attend the team's walkthrough today. He says he decided on a walkthrough instead of practice today because of back-to-back OT games. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

If you took a shot on drafting Taylor, your wait may finally be over to put him in your lineup. Whenever he is activated, you likely have to roll the day and start him, purely from a talent perspective. Backup running back Zack Moss has been playing well, but he isn’t likely to eat into Taylor’s workload much if he is healthy. Moss remains startable until Taylor is active for a game. You can probably flex him in deeper leagues the first game Taylor is active, but after that he will probably just take up a bench spot.