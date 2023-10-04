Tee Higgins day-to-day ahead of Week 5 vs. Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was listed as day-to-day on Wednesday ahead of the Bengals’ Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Higgins is dealing with a rib fracture that he sustained in Cincinnati’s Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He will not practice on Wednesday according to coach Zac Taylor.

Tee Higgins is day to day, he won't practice today with a rib injury — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

The Bengals usually high-powered offense has gotten off to a slow start this season. If Higgins is out, Ja’Marr Chase could see an uptick in targets from quarterback Joe Burrow, but the passing game has struggled to get off the ground in any game this season.

Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin could also be bigger fantasy earners this week if Higgins is out. Higgins has the second-most receiving yards on the team right now behind Chase. Burrow could also look toward his tight ends in passing plays with limited receiver options. However, Irv Smith Jr. is also questionable heading into this Week 5 matchup.