Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert not spotted at Wednesday practice ahead of Week 5 vs. Giants

The Miami Dolphins will host the New York Giants in Week 5 of the NFL season. Miami’s offense is typically known for its receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. This year’s offense has run through Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. Mostert may be getting a vet rest day, but he wasn’t spotted at practice on Wednesday. We will get more insight once the official injury report drops later Wednesday afternoon.

Didn’t see the following players at Dolphins practice:



Terron Armstead (knee)

Raheem Mostert

Justin Bethel — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Mostert has played in all four games this season. He has 48 carries for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Mostert added 13 receptions on 15 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown. He has begun to split the backfield with Achane, who has looked unstoppable. Still, when both are active, Mostert still has weekly flex appeal for fantasy football lineups. If he does have an injury and misses the game, only Achane would have fantasy football value in the backfield.