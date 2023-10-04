Panthers RB Miles Sanders limited Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Lions

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders was listed as limited at Wednesday’s practice ahead of the Panthers’ Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Sanders has been limited on several Wednesdays this season due to a groin injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Chuba Hubbard outplayed Sanders in last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, though Sanders may have been on a snap count for the game. But it wasn’t just in the amount of carries and snaps, it was the production — Hubbard had 14 carries for 41 yards in the Panthers’ Week 4 game compared to Sanders’ 13 carries for 19 yards.

We can expect Hubbard to continue seeing chances to carry the ball. Sanders had 72 rushing yards in Week 1 but has not cracked the 50-yard mark since then. If they continue to split snaps and carries, Hubbard could be an interesting fantasy consideration.