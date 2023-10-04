Rams officially designate Cooper Kupp for return from PUP ahead of Week 5 vs. Eagles

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters earlier this week that all world wide receiver Cooper Kupp would return to practice this week. And now it’s official, as he’s been listed as designated to return from the PUP list. That gives him 21 days to be elevated to the 53-man roster.

The team wants to see him in practice to get a better evaluation of where he is in his hamstring recovery. He undoubtedly is ready to go, but going without restrictions in practice will likely give them a better gauge on his status.

Kupp reportedly wants to play this week and that the injury wasn’t as bad as initially thought, per Dianna Russini.

WR Cooper Kupp is pushing to play against the Eagles. The Rams of course want to use Kupp on those deep over routes and will test it out to see if he can get close to max speed.

The better news, I'm told the injury was not as serious (in terms of long term) as initially feared. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

With Kupp out, Puka Nacua has been outstanding, while Tutu Atwell has also put up good numbers. Both remain fantasy assets while Coop returns from his injury, but there’s no doubt that if Kupp were return to hiw No. 1 WR status quickly, he would take a good chunk of targets away from Nacua.

This remains a wait to see situation as Kupp returns, but Nacua should hold fantasy value with Kupp back, but his consistency would likely take a hit.