 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rams officially designate Cooper Kupp for return from PUP ahead of Week 5 vs. Eagles

Cooper Kupp will return to Rams practice in Week 5.

By Chet Gresham
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams and Puka Nacua #17 meet before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Los Angeles Rams won 30-13. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters earlier this week that all world wide receiver Cooper Kupp would return to practice this week. And now it’s official, as he’s been listed as designated to return from the PUP list. That gives him 21 days to be elevated to the 53-man roster.

The team wants to see him in practice to get a better evaluation of where he is in his hamstring recovery. He undoubtedly is ready to go, but going without restrictions in practice will likely give them a better gauge on his status.

Kupp reportedly wants to play this week and that the injury wasn’t as bad as initially thought, per Dianna Russini.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

With Kupp out, Puka Nacua has been outstanding, while Tutu Atwell has also put up good numbers. Both remain fantasy assets while Coop returns from his injury, but there’s no doubt that if Kupp were return to hiw No. 1 WR status quickly, he would take a good chunk of targets away from Nacua.

This remains a wait to see situation as Kupp returns, but Nacua should hold fantasy value with Kupp back, but his consistency would likely take a hit.

More From DraftKings Network