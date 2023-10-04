Lions WR Amon-ra St. Brown doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown did not practice with the team Wednesday due to an abdominal injury as Week 5 preparations begin. The Lions are coming off a big win over the Packers and will take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday. St. Brown has been dealing with some minor things here and there this season but has suited up in every game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

This isn’t completely concerning since it’s only Wednesday, but the fact the Lions did have some extra days off and St. Brown still couldn’t take the field is reason to monitor this. Detroit is getting Jameson Williams back this week after his suspension was reduced, and Josh Reynolds has been a productive player early this season. If St. Brown is unable to play, look for Williams, Reynolds and tight end Sam LaPorta to see additional targets in Week 5.