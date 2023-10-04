Javonte Williams misses practice ahead of Week 5 vs. Jets

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams missed Wednesday’s practice ahead of the Broncos’ Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. Williams is working through a hip injury that he sustained in last week’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Javonte Williams did NOT practice today — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Williams left last week’s game against the Bears and running back Jaleel McLaughlin had himself a day. The rookie, who was picked up as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Youngstown State, had seven carries for 72 yards, three receptions for 32 yards, and a touchdown against the Bears.

McLaughlin should see some action this week if Williams is out again. We can also expect to see the more experienced Samaje Perine out there for the Broncos as well. McLaughlin is rostered in so few ESPN leagues right now that he could be a valuable pickup for almost any fantasy team ahead of this weekend.