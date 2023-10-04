How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Brewers in Wild Card series Game 2 via live stream on ESPN2

ESPN2 will host Wednesday’s Wild Card Game 2 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers, with first pitch set for 7:08 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, and Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.86) will pitch for the Brewers.

The Diamondbacks beat the Brewers in the first game of the series, 6-3. The Brewers struck first, racking up three runs in the first two innings. Arizona tied it up with three runs in the third, though, with two coming from a Corbin Carroll home run and one from a Ketel Marte dinger. The D-Backs pulled ahead, 4-3, in the fourth, and the game remained scoreless until the ninth inning when they added two more runs. The Brewers now need to win two in a row to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Milwaukee enters at -130 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona coming in at +110. The run total is set at 7.5.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Freddy Peralta

First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Brewers -130, Diamondbacks +110

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.