How to watch Marlins vs. Phillies in Wild Card series Game 2 via live stream on ESPN

ESPN will host Wednesday’s Wild Card Game 2 between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, with first pitch set for 8:08 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA), will take the mound for the Marlins, and Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46) will pitch for the Phillies.

The Phillies, last year’s World Series runners-up, won Game 1 of this National League Wild Card series. They have to win just one more to advance to the next round of the playoffs. In Tuesday’s 4-1 victory, the Phillies pulled ahead in the third inning and never looked back, allowing just a single run in the seventh behind a great start from Zack Wheeler.

Philly is installed at -155 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Miami coming in at +130.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Braxton Garrett vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 8:08 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Phillies -155, Marlins +130

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.