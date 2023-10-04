How to watch Blue Jays vs. Twins in Wild Card series Game 2 via live stream on ESPN

ESPN will host Tuesday’s Wild Card Game 2 between the No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays and the No. 3 Minnesota Twins, with first pitch set for 4:38 p.m. ET at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former Twin Jose Berrios (11-12, 3.65 ERA) will get the nod for Blue Jays, while Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) will be on the bump for Minnesota.

The Twins will be taking the field with a chance to advance to the ALDS after they picked up a 2-0 win in Game 1, snapping a record 18-game postseason losing streak in the process. Pablo Lopez tossed a gem on the mound (5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 K) while Royce Lewis continued his red-hot stretch run with a two-homer game.

The biggest question about the Blue Jays coming into the postseason was which version of their streaky offense would show up, and in Game 1 it was the ineffective version, as they only recorded six hits, with their lone run coming on an RBI single from Kevin Kiermaier. Kevin Gausman didn’t have his best stuff (4 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 5 K), so manager John Schneider will need some length out of Berrios to spare his taxed bullpen.

The Twins opened as -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Blue Jays are +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5

Blue Jays vs. Twins Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Jose Berrios vs. Sonny Gray

First pitch: 4:38 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Twins -142, Blue Jays +120

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.