How to watch Rangers vs. Rays in Wild Card series Game 2 via live stream on ABC

ABC will host Tuesday’s Wild Card Game 2 between the No. 5 Texas Rangers and the No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays, with first pitch set for 3:08 p.m. at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) will take the mound for the the Rangers while Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA) will get the start for the Rays.

Eovaldi will get the ball for Texas with a chance to clinch, after the team picked up a 4-0 win in the series opener on Tuesday thanks to a dominant performance from starter Jordan Montgomery (7 IP, 6 H, 5 K). While the Rangers didn’t pick up a big hit against the Rays, they got two knocks from Corey Seager, Leody Taveras and rookie Evan Carter. Two of their runs came on a misplay from Jose Siri in center field — one of four errors on the day for Tampa.

Jose Siri what in the world pic.twitter.com/l2BuAgifk7 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 3, 2023

The bad news for the Rays is that they lost on Tuesday. The good news is that they can’t play any worse, as they committed four errors and only recorded six hits. Eflin, who will likely receive some down-ballot Cy Young votes, has been their rotational rock this season and should be fresh after making his last start on Sept. 26.

The Rays are -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rangers are +124 underdogs. The total is set at 8.

Rangers vs. Rays Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Zach Eflin

First pitch: 3:08 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds:

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.