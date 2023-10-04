 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Blue Jays vs. Twins Wild Card Game 2 on and when does it start

The Twins host the Blue Jays in Game 2 of this Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Henry Palattella
Pablo Lopez of the Minnesota Twins reacts against Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 03, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays will take on the No. 3 Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of this best-of-three Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Blue Jays enter with their backs against the wall after they were stymied Tuesday in a 3-1 loss. Pablo Lopez set the tone with 5.2 strong innings, while Royce Lewis drove in all three runs as a part of a two-homer game.

Former Twin Jose Berrios will take the mound for the Blue Jays in the must-win game off the back off a resurgent regular season (11-12, 3.65 ERA) while Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) will look to pitch the Twins to the ALDS after a strong regular season.

The Twins are -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Blue Jays are +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Blue Jays vs. Twins, Game 2 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 4
Game time: 4:38 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

