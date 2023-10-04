What channel is Blue Jays vs. Twins Wild Card Game 2 on and when does it start

The No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays will take on the No. 3 Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of this best-of-three Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Blue Jays enter with their backs against the wall after they were stymied Tuesday in a 3-1 loss. Pablo Lopez set the tone with 5.2 strong innings, while Royce Lewis drove in all three runs as a part of a two-homer game.

Former Twin Jose Berrios will take the mound for the Blue Jays in the must-win game off the back off a resurgent regular season (11-12, 3.65 ERA) while Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) will look to pitch the Twins to the ALDS after a strong regular season.

The Twins are -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Blue Jays are +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Blue Jays vs. Twins, Game 2 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game time: 4:38 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.