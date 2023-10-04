What channel is Rangers vs. Rays Wild Card Game 2 on and when does it start

The No. 5 Texas Rangers face the No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of this best-of-three AL Wild Card series on Tuesday, October 3. First pitch is scheduled for 3:08 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. The Rangers picked up a crucial win in Game 1 of the series thanks to seven shutout innings from Jordan Montgomery and some timely hitting. The Rays only managed seven hits against Texas pitching and committed four costly errors.

The Rays are set at -148 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers coming in at +124. Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers, and Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays. Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Rays, Game 2 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game time: 3:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.