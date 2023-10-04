What channel is Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Wild Card Game 2 on and when does it start

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers will face off in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series on Wednesday, October 4. The D-Backs have a 1-0 advantage in the series after a 6-3 win over the Brewers last night that included two third-inning home runs from Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte. Every game of the series is hosted by the Brewers at American Family Field, and Milwaukee now needs to win two in a row to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, and Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.86) will pitch for the Brewers in front of the home crowd. Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers, Game 2 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game time: 7:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.