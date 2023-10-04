What channel is Marlins vs. Phillies Wild Card Game 2 on and when does it start

The Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series on Wednesday, October 4. The Phillies pulled ahead in the series with a 4-1 win in Game 1. They need to win just one more game to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Philadelphia is hoping to make it all the way to the World Series after falling just short of a title in 2022.

Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA) will take the mound for the Marlins, and Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46) will pitch for the Phillies. Philly enters as -155 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Miami installed at +130. Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Marlins vs. Phillies, Game 2 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.