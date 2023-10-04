Best NFL games to stack for Week 5 in daily fantasy football

Last week, the Buffalo Bills smashed the Miami Dolphins in a game that had the highest over/under on the Sunday main slate. The two teams combined for 68 points in the Bills 48-20 win. If you stacked QB Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs and ran it back with Miami RB De’Von Achane, that was likely the key to victory in most tournaments. The Dolphins threw in the towel early, which is why Tyreek Hill lost some targets to Braxton Berrios among others.

We’ve got a few games on the Week 5 slate with over/under totals in the 50s. Below we’ll go over the best games to stack on the Sunday main slate on DraftKings.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Stacks, Week 5

Chiefs vs. Vikings

Patrick Mahomes ($8,200)

Justin Jefferson ($9,400)

Travis Kelce ($7,600)

Isiah Pacheco ($5,700)

This game has the highest over/under on the slate (53 points) but is tricky to navigate in terms of a stack. The Mahomes-Kelce stack hasn’t really hit big outside of that Bears game in Week 3. It’s also difficult to nail down a third wheel to that stack on Kansas City. Pacheco was great on SNF vs. the Jets in Week 4. He should continue to take over the backfield and this could be a game the Chiefs runaway with. If that’s the script, the Vikings should throw plenty. Jefferson is expensive but his lowest point total all season came last week when he had 26.5 DKFP. If you reach the ceilings on Mahomes-Jefferson-Kelce, it’s just figuring out value from there. K.J Osborn ($4,100) and Rashee Rice ($3,600) are interesting values.

Eagles vs. Rams

Jalen Hurts ($8,000)

AJ Brown ($8,000)

Puka Nacua ($7,600)

D’Andre Swift ($6,000)

There’s a lot we need to figure out about this game. The injuries will be big. WR Cooper Kupp could return for the Rams off injured reserve. If that’s the case, Nacua isn’t necessarily a bad play. His ownership would go down you’d think. You’d guess Kupp is on a snap count as well in his first game back. Plus, QB Matthew Stafford and RB Kyren Williams each has a hip injury. But I think given what we saw in the second half of Week 4, the Rams’ defense is pretty vulnerable. If these injuries become an issue, the Eagles could romp L.A. But if Stafford is OK, the Rams should throw often and Nacua could be in fewer lineups if Kupp is back. Plus, the total up at 50.5 and we’d guess most of that is from Philly.

Giants vs. Dolphins

Daniel Jones ($5,800)

De’Von Achane ($6,000)

Darius Slayton ($4,100)

Darren Waller ($5,400)

This is probably a bad idea. But despite the Giants having a horrible offensive line, they should be able to score on Miami. Or at least more motivated to score/win after MNF in Week 4. Things can’t get much worse than that loss to Seattle. Danny Dimes isn’t Josh Allen but we saw how bad Miami’s defense can be. We also know the Dolphins’ offense should score on New York. If you want to flip this stack and go all-out Dolphins, be my guest. It may be a popular play in tournaments, though. You know what won’t be? Stacking the Giants. Their prices are cheap and Jones makes for a good one-off QB play at this price given his rushing upside. If the Giants get RB Saquon Barkley back, that’s a plus. Slayton and Waller continue to get the most consistent snaps at receiver. Jalin Hyatt ($3,600) is a sneaky WR value as well. This over/under total is high, up around 50 points. If Barkley plays, his price is pretty hefty at $8,100, but a Tua-Tyreek-Waddle stack with a Barkley run back would make sense.