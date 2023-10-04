Best TE matchups for fantasy football in Week 5

Week 4 saw some impressive play from Cole Kmet, who put up 27.6 fantasy points in PPR leagues to finish as the TE1. He was followed closely by Mark Andrews with 25.0, while third-place Jonnu Smith finished almost 10 points behind Andrews with 15.5 on the day. Let’s take a look at some of the best TE matchups to target ahead of the Week 5 action.

Fantasy football, Week 5: Best TE Matchups

Travis Kelce vs. Minnesota Vikings

Kelce failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season in the Chiefs’ win over the Jets in Week 4. He caught 6-of-9 targets for 60 yards, bringing in 12.0 fantasy points in PPR leagues as he turned in his lowest output yet. He should bounce back against the Vikings in Week 5 as it’s expected to be a high-scoring affair. Expect Kelce to find the end zone at least once and rack up a good amount of fantasy points this week.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Arguably the best two tight ends in the league are going up against each other as T.J. Hockenson will serve as Kelce’s counterpart this weekend in Week 4 action. Hockenson is coming off a disappointing 4.4-point performance in Week 4, but that should be considered a one-off as he’s hit double digits in the three other games he’s played. He’s also seen 31 targets, catching 25 of them for 203 yards throughout the first four games of the season, so expect him to turn in a decent performance as long as Kirk Cousins keeps sending him the ball.

Sam LaPorta vs. Carolina Panthers

LaPorta has been having himself a nice start to his rookie season, catching 22-of-27 for 242 yards and a touchdown through his first four games with the Lions. The Panthers just held Hockenson to 4.4 PPR points last week, but LaPorta will be going up against a Carolina linebacker unit struggling with injuries at the moment. Expect him to bounce back and turn in a solid score this week.