Best WR matchups for fantasy football in Week 5

A.J. Brown topped the wide receiver charts in Week 4, bringing in 38.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues. Stefon Diggs was just behind him with 36.0, though he was at the top of the standard scoring rankings with 30.0 points. Ahead of the Week 5 action, let’s take a look at some of the best wide receiver matchups for you to keep your eye on.

Fantasy football, Week 5: Best WR Matchups

Stefon Diggs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Diggs grabbed three touchdowns in the Bills’ win over the Dolphins last week, as he caught six of his seven targets for 120 yards. It’s not the most involved he’s been in the passing game, but he capitalized on each one of his targets, averaging 20 yards per reception on the day with 36.0 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He’ll have a favorable matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed an average of 20.2 fantasy points to opposing wide receivers so far this season. Diggs is a no-brainer for most starting lineups as he looks to continue his good run of form.

Tyreek Hill vs. New York Giants

The entire Dolphins offense struggled in their Week 4 loss to the Bills as Buffalo’s defense held Tyreek Hill to just 3-of-5 for 58 yards. He ran the ball once for another 14 yards but otherwise turned in an underwhelming 10.2-point performance in PPR leagues. The entire Miami offense should bounce back this week against the Giants, who have allowed 21.4 fantasy points per game to opposing WRs. Hill exploded at the start of this season, racking up 44.5 PPR points in Week 1, followed by a 30.7-point performance in Week 3 against the Broncos.

Puka Nacua vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Nacua has become a staple in the Rams’ offense this season since Cooper Kupp has been sidelined with injury. Nacua just put in his best performance yet, snatching 9-of-10 targets for 163 yards and a touchdown in the Week 4 win over the Colts. He racked up 31.3 fantasy points, marking his highest fantasy output of the season so far. He’ll be going up against an Eagles defense that has allowed an average of 28.5 fantasy points to opposing WRs, making this matchup too tasty to pass up.