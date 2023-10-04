Best RB matchups for fantasy football in Week 5

Christian McCaffrey ended up as the top running back in Week 4, bringing in a staggering 48.7 points in PPR leagues. He was far and away the best RB across the league last week, with David Montgomery coming in as the RB2 with 34.1 points. They were followed by Josh Jacobs (27.9), Kyren Williams (27.7), and De’Von Achane (27.0). Let’s take a look at some of the top RB matchups ahead of the Week 5 action.

Fantasy football, Week 5: Best RB Matchups

Christian McCaffrey vs. Dallas Cowboys

CMC exploded in Week 4 with 106 yards from 20 carries and three rushing touchdowns. He added another touchdown by catching seven of his eight targets for an additional 71 yards as well. He was easily the best running back and should be the favorite for MVP at this point as he’s helped lead the 49ers to a perfect 4-0 record. Expect McCaffrey to put in another solid performance at home against Dallas.

De’Von Achane vs. New York Giants

Achane had a breakout performance in Week 3, running the ball 18 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He caught all four of his targets for another 30 yards and two more touchdowns, bringing in 51.3 PPR points on the day. Week 4 saw another big performance, totaling 101 yards and two touchdowns from eight carries, good for 27.0 PPR points. He’s likely not floating around on waivers in any leagues anymore, but if you were lucky enough to snatch him up, he’ll be a no-brainer in your lineup for Week 5 against the Giants.

David Montgomery vs. Carolina Panthers

Montgomery racked up 34.1 PPR points last week, running the ball 32 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns. He hauled in both of his targets for another 20 yards as well. He’ll be leading the backfield in Detroit, and they’ll be hosting a Panthers defense who have allowed an average of 25.4 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.