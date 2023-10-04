Best QB matchups for fantasy football in Week 5

The NFL heads into Week 5 which means we have a whole slew of matchups to go over this week at each position. Last week saw Josh Allen finish at the top of the QB list with an impressive 36.5 fantasy points. He was followed by Anthony Richardson (29.6), Justin Fields (28.9), and Lamar Jackson (28.1). Let’s take a look at the top QB matchups you can set your sights on for Week 5.

Fantasy football, Week 5: Best QB Matchups

Patrick Mahomes vs. Minnesota Vikings

Mahomes had his worst showing of the season last week as he only brought in 15.2 fantasy points against the Jets. His first three games saw him haul in over 20 points each, and this week should be another favorable matchup for the defending Super Bowl champs. The Vikings have allowed an average of 19.7 fantasy points to opposing QBs so far this season, with both Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts scoring in the upper 20s against Minnesota.

Jared Goff vs. Carolina Panthers

Goff has seen some ups and downs already this season, topping out at 23.9 fantasy points in their Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. His best performances have come at home though, and the Lions will be hosting a shaky Panthers defense at home this week. Goff should be an easy pickup off waivers and you can expect him to turn out a solid performance in Week 5.

C.J. Stroud vs. Atlanta Falcons

The rookie QB has turned in three straight performances over 20 points and shows no signs of slowing down. The Falcons gave up 20.3 points to Packers QB Jordan Love in Week 2, and Stroud will look to put in a similar performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If it’s not too late to jump on the Stroud train, he will be a very solid pickup for Week 5 especially if you’re streaming your QBs.