FIU vs. New Mexico State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The FIU Panthers take on the New Mexico State Aggies in a Conference USA matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and the game will air on CBSSN.

FIU (3-2, 0-2 CUSA) had a bye in Week 5. In the weeks before that, they grabbed a win over UConn and fell to Liberty. The Liberty loss, a 38-6 defeat, was FIU’s lowest-scoring game of the season. They found the end zone just one, in the first quarter, and were held scoreless the rest of the game. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins was just 9-for-21 for 133 yards and an interception. They allowed well over 300 rushing yards from Liberty.

New Mexico State (2-3, 0-1 CUSA) fell to Hawai’i in their latest matchup, 20-17. They had a bye in Week 5, but this Week 4 game saw the Aggies outscored 17-0 in the second half in Honolulu. Quarterback Diego Pavia passed for 155 yards and rushed for another 97 in the loss.

New Mexico State enters as a 6.5-point home favorite, with the total set at 50.

FIU vs. New Mexico State

Date: Wednesday, October 4

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: Fubo, YouTube TV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: New Mexico State -6.5

Total: 50

Moneyline: New Mexico State -238, FIU +195