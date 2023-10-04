Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders in a Conference USA matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 4, and the game will air on ESPNU.

Jacksonville State (4-1, 2-0 CUSA) battled it out to win in overtime over Sam Houston in Week 5. They scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game up. Quarterback Logan Smothers passed for 197 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in the win, and running back Malik Jackson had 129 rushing yards and a touchdown. Smothers added a rushing score as well. The Gamecocks’ only loss this season has been against Coastal Carolina, and they’re looking like a top contender for the C-USA championship.

Middle Tennessee (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) put up a strong performance against Colorado State in Week 4, but sputtered out against Western Kentucky in Week 5. In the 31-10 loss, quarterback Nicholas Vattiato threw two interceptions and no touchdowns. Running back Frank Peasant put up a solid performance, finishing the day with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Blue Raiders’ only win this year has been against Murray State.

Middle Tennessee enters as a 4.5-point home favorite, with the total set at 51.5

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee

Date: Wednesday, October 4

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Middle Tenn -4.5

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Middle Tenn -205, Jacksonville State +170