Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami: Odds, picks, predictions, how to watch MLS match

Chicago Fire will play host to Inter Miami in midweek action at a sold-out Soldier Field on Wednesday evening. Lionel Messi, who hasn’t seen the field since September 20, is expected to be sidelined again as he’ll miss his fourth straight match across all competitions, and his fifth absence in Miami’s last six outings. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET with all the action available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chicago Fire v. Inter Miami

Date: Wednesday, October 4

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Moneyline odds

Chicago Fire: -105

Draw: +275

Inter Miami: +240

Moneyline pick: Draw +275

Miami are in the thick of a desperate playoff push as they still sit four points out of a wildcard spot with just four matches left to go. It doesn’t look good for Tata Martino’s side, who have had to make do without both Messi and Jordi Alba through the last stretch of matches. As a result, they’re winless in their last three outings, going 1-2-2 through their last five across all competitions.

With just one goal in five MLS matches so far, Lionel Messi hasn’t had as big of an impact on Miami’s season as once hoped. He led his new club to their first-ever trophy in the summer, taking home the inaugural Leagues Cup title with an impressive run. They looked good with a few MLS wins after the break, but it all started going downhill with a 5-2 loss to Atlanta, as the Herons have only logged one win since then.

That being said, they’ll be going up against a Fire team that have been poor most of the season. They’re coming off a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls over the weekend, which marks their first MLS win since July 15. Despite having another subpar campaign, the Fire are still right on the cusp of postseason action, tied on points with ninth-place Montreal and 10th-place DC United but sitting in 11th place due to losing tiebreakers.

It’s possible that Chicago could get hot to end the season and sneak into the playoffs, but I’m not counting on them for any sort of consistent results. Miami’s chances are also slipping through their fingers as they continue to drop results without two of their “Big Three” on the field. I’m backing this match to end up in a draw.