RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

RB Leipzig and Manchester City will face off in Matchday 2 action in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday afternoon. Both teams come into this match on the back of a win in their group stage opener and will look to take hold of the No. 1 spot in the group. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

RB Leipzig v. Manchester City

Date: Wednesday, October 4

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline odds

RB Leipzig: +360

Draw: +295

Manchester City: -135

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -135

City will be coming into Red Bull Arena after suffering their first setback in EPL play with a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton last week. That was preceded by a 1-0 loss in the EFL Cup to Newcastle. Pep Guardiola’s side will look to correct course against RB Leipzig, a team they steamrolled by a score of 7-0 when they met in last season’s UCL round of 16.

Leading scorer Erling Haaland scored five of the seven goals in that match this past March, and Haaland is already off to another flying start with eight goals through seven EPL matches this season. He wasn’t able to score in their Group G opener last week, but City still flew past Crvena Zvezda with a 3-1 score thanks to a brace from Julian Alvarez and a third goal from Rodri.

Leipzig also logged a 3-1 win in their group stage opener, taking down Young Boys as they found goals from Mohamed Simakan, Xaver Schlager, and Benjamin Sesko. They sit in fifth place in Bundesliga, with just one loss on the season so far while they’re fresh off a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig will look to take advantage of any vulnerability shown by City, who have fallen behind in their last five games with two losses in that stretch across all competitions. They’ll hope to bounce back against a City side who are playing extremely well before heading to Emirates Stadium to take on a tough Arsenal side on Sunday in EPL play.

Guardiola’s side will look to defend their UCL title from last season and they’ll hope not to falter in group play. While I don’t think it’ll be another blowout considering the form both teams are in, I’d still back Man City to get all three points at Red Bull Arena.