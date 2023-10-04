Breaking down the top 33 TEs in Week 5 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

Week 5 of the fantasy football season is here. Depending on how your league handles the playoffs we are about 20% of the way through the season. The tight end position is volatile, and we have already seen expected target shares be drastically different than a few weeks ago. Between that and injuries, here is how we are handling the tight end position in Week 5.

This is the first round of bye weeks of the season and the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers will all be off this week.

Injury news to monitor

The tight end position is usually one of the healthiest but got banged up last week. Luke Musgrave, Pat Freiermuth, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson and Daniel Bellinger are all injured.

‘Muth isn’t expected to suit up this week as on Tuesday he was already called “very doubtful” to play by head coach Mike Tomlin. Green Bay Packers TE Luke Musgrave is in the league’s concussion protocol and will likely miss this week’s game, but could benefit from the extra day of prep before next Monday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Higbee is looking to play through a thumb injury sustained in the Los Angeles Rams’ overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Streaming options for Week 5

The Denver Broncos’ defense has been bad this year and is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. If there were ever a week to stream New York Jets TE Tyler Conklin, it would be this one.

Hopefully Higbee heals up quickly because he will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles defense allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to TEs.

Week 5 fantasy football standard TE rankings