Breaking down the top 104 WRs in Week 5 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

We have made it to Week 5 of the fantasy football season. This week presents the first round of bye weeks across the league, and the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers will all be off. Between the bye weeks and the injuries at the position, you may be struggling to set your lineup this week. With that in mind, here is how we are approaching the wide receiver position for Week 5 fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Cooper Kupp is expected to return to practice this week. He may not be able to suit up for this week’s matchup, but when he does, he could shake up a Los Angeles Rams receiving corps led by surprising rookie standout Puka Nacua.

Keep an eye on Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., Tee Higgins, Zay Jones, Mike Evans, Treylon Burks, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson. The Baltimore Ravens are still getting bit by the injury bug as both Bateman and OBJ missed their last game.

Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Higgins picked up a rib injury in his last game. Both could miss this week, but it will be gauged on their practice performance and how they’re feeling. Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson finally showed up in the box score last week but picked up an ankle injury.

Streaming options for Week 5

This is the week to utilize your Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers. Kadarius Toney has dealt with drops this year, but he, Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice draw the Minnesota Vikings defense that allows the most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts.

Tutu Atwell and Zay Flowers should have streaming upside this week. Atwell and the Rams will take on the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, while Flowers takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ D giving up the third-most.

Week 5 fantasy football standard WR rankings