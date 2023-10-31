Rangers blast D-backs in Game 4, now one win away from first World Series title

The Texas Rangers began Tuesday with the worst-case scenario, both Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia ruled out for the rest of the World Series due to the injuries they suffered in Game 3. They ended Tuesday with their foot squarely on the Arizona Diamondbacks’ throat, now one win away from the first championship in franchise history after another historic offensive performance in a playoffs full of them sparked an 11-7 victory in Game 4 — one that wasn’t nearly as close as that scoreline would suggest.

It’s yet another road victory for these Rangers, moving them to 10-0 away from home in October — not just a playoff record but the first time a Texas team has ever won 10 straight road games, regular season or postseason. It was also the first time in this series that their offense has looked like itself, jumping on the D-backs early and often and stuffing Torey Lovullo’s best-laid bullpen-game plans into a trash can. After a rocky start over the first three games — one in which they could have, if not should have, very easily found themselves down 2-1 — these were the Rangers we’d seen all month long, and it brings them to a place this franchise has been before: on the doorstep of a World Series title, nine innings away from ending more than four decades of futility.

The last time Texas was here, things didn’t go so well. But this is a new year, and a new team, and they’ll have the right man on the mound in Game 5 in Nathan Eovaldi — a pitcher who’s shown time and again that he knows what to do in these moments. For Arizona, meanwhile, this is a familiar spot: back against the wall, written off by just about everyone. The Snakes have shocked the world before, and they’ll need to do so again starting on Wednesday night.

Rangers’ offense finally erupts

For as great as the Texas lineup had been in getting to the World Series, they’d been largely held in check by Arizona pitching over the first three games; outside of two monster swings in Game 1, the Rangers had scored just seven runs over a span of 26 innings. To top it off, they entered Game 4 facing life without Garcia, their hottest hitter in the midst of one of the greatest individual runs in postseason history.

So, naturally, they put up arguably their best offensive performance of the playoffs so far. While the Phillies couldn’t make Arizona pay for going with a bullpen game in the NLCS, Texas very much did — and much like in the Game 3 loss, they did just about all of their damage with two outs. It looked like Miguel Castro was about to strand Josh Jung at third after a double to lead off the top of the second ... until a wild pitch with two outs allowed Jung to score to make it 1-0 Texas.

From there, the floodgates officially opened. Leody Taveras drew a walk, moving to second on a single by Travis Jankowski — Garcia’s replacement in right field. That brought things back to the top of the order, where Marcus Semien was looking to bust out of what had been a dreadful postseason at the plate up to that point. He did just that, lacing one into the left-field corner for a two-run triple and a 3-0 lead.

If you thought the Rangers were done, well, you clearly forgot that Corey Seager was up next — and all Corey Seager does in October is launch dingers.

Corey Seager hits his third home run of the #WorldSeries! pic.twitter.com/Qk7RwZGalR — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023

For those keeping score at home, that was Seager’s third hit of the series, and all three of them had left the ballpark. It was also his 19th career homer in the playoffs, just one behind Derek Jeter for the most all-time by a shortstop. In the blink of an eye, it was 5-0, with just about everyone in the Rangers lineup contributing and Arizona’s already-thin margin for error all but evaporating.

But Texas wasn’t anywhere close to done. With 21 outs still left to get, Lovullo understandably didn’t want to burn his best relievers too early, meaning the D-backs were stuck hoping the likes of Kyle Nelson and Luis Frias would able to put out the fire. As you might imagine, that didn’t go so well — again thanks to Jankowski and Semien. Jankowski — who drove in just 19 runs in the regular season — lined a two-run double into center:

And then Semien quickly followed with a three-run bomb (his first of these playoffs) that turned this into a laugher:

Marcus Semien has 5 RBI in 3 innings! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/DXP5K8BvYW — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023

Two innings, 10 runs, all of them driven in with two outs — unsurprisingly, the first time that’s ever happened in postseason history.

The Rangers are the 1st team in MLB postseason history to score 5+ runs with 2 outs in consecutive innings. H/T @EliasSports https://t.co/pTQ5e8uAfF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2023

This was the performance we’d been waiting for from this Texas lineup: Four Rangers in all posted multi-hit games, while Evan Carter was the only starter who didn’t reach base at least once. At their best, they don’t give opposing pitchers anywhere for pitchers to hide, offering tough at-bats from 1 to 9. Losing Garcia figured to put a dent into that plan, but Jankowski was a revelation — and if this is what finally gets Semien going in October, look out.

Heaney comes up big for Texas

Of course, the D-backs weren’t the only ones whose pitching plans were up in the air entering Game 4. Scherzer’s injury meant the Rangers had to burn potential starter Jon Gray in relief in Game 3 — and hand the ball instead to lefty Andrew Heaney, last seen getting lit up for three runs in just .2 innings against the Astros in the ALCS. Not even a 10-run lead would necessarily be safe.

This Heaney, however, looked like a whole different pitcher. The 32-year-old gave Texas exactly what they needed on Tuesday night: five innings, four hits, just one run allowed, not only refusing to let the D-backs turn this into a competitive game but also making sure that Bruce Bochy didn’t have to dip into the underbelly of his bullpen with another game coming on Tuesday. Arizona didn’t even muster a man in scoring position until the top of the fourth, and Heaney wriggled out of a jam with a strikeout, a sac fly and a groundout.

Of course, this is still the Rangers bullpen we’re talking about, so things were bound to get at least a little interesting. This game was 11-1 entering the bottom of the eighth, and it seemed like Bochy would be able to avoid using any of the big three of Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc. But Brock Burke — Scherzer’s replacement on the roster — allowed three runs on three hits while recording just one out in the eighth, while Will Smith gave up a couple more in the ninth, forcing Leclerc into the game once the score got to 11-7. Texas’ closer needed just 10 pitches to slam the door, but after pitching on back-to-back days, it remains to be seen what he’ll have in the tank for Game 5.

Texas a win away from a title — again

It wasn’t as stress-free as it maybe should’ve been, but a win is a win, and now Texas finds itself nine innings from finally, at long last, ending its title drought. The numbers say that this win puts the Rangers in the driver’s seat: Teams that go up 3-1 in a best-of-seven series have historically won those series some 85% of the time. (Only six teams have ever rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the World Series, and just two since 1980: the Kansas City Royals in 1985 and the Chicago Cubs back in 2016.)

Of course, the last time Texas got to the doorstep of a championship, everything fell apart in heartbreaking fashion — so you’ll excuse Rangers fans if they won’t start celebrating until the Commissioner’s Trophy is officially theirs. But with Eovaldi taking the ball in Game 5 (and Jordan Montgomery behind him in Game 6, if needed) and this lineup on an absolute roll, a comeback here would make what the D-backs have done up to this point look like a walk in the park.