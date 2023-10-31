College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings and reactions

The Ohio State Buckeyes are No. 1 — at least, for now. As we head into November, the College Football Playoff selection committee has released its first rankings of the year. The AP Poll has Georgia, Michigan, and OSU at 1-2-3, and the CFP committee have the same three teams, but with the Buckeyes up first, followed by reigning champion Georgia and then Michigan.

The committee looks closely at strength of schedule when determining their rankings, so it makes sense that Ohio State — with wins over Notre Dame and Penn State — would jump over Michigan and even Georgia.

If Florida State wins out, it would be shocking to see them excluded, but the Pac-12 finds itself just on the outside looking in. With Oregon and Washington at No. 5 and No. 6 and a head-to-head matchup between the two already come and gone, there is a scenario in which the committee could theoretically leave the conference out in favor of OSU and Michigan’s presence for the second consecutive year.

The larger concern is for the Big 12, who just might not have a path to the Playoff as of now. Having Oklahoma locked in behind an Alabama team with a brutal home loss to Texas, the same Texas-Oklahoma beat, might be a death knell for the conference to get a bid. The winner of the ACC (assuming it’s FSU), Big Ten (Michigan or Ohio State), Pac-12 (if it’s Washington or Oregon), and SEC (assuming it’s Alabama or Georgia) would certainly appear to have the inside track, leaving the Big 12 without a chair at the four-team table.

Alabama is within striking distance at No. 8, and a game against LSU this weekend could help ensure their case. Of course a win in Atlanta the first weekend in December would lock them up a spot in the final four yet again.