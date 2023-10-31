 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 25 rankings for 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee on October 31

Here’s the complete rankings for the Top 25 in college football as decided by the CFP Selection Committee after nine weeks of college football.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord throws a pass during the NCAA football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first Top 25 list of 2023 are here, as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has made their choices known after the first nine weeks of the season.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will serve as the semifinals for 2023-24, with the Cotton, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Peach Bowl making up the rest of best postseason matchups.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams for October 31, the first rankings from the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

2023 College Football Playoff Rankings for October 31

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes
  2. Georgia Bulldogs
  3. Michigan Wolverines
  4. Florida State Seminoles
  5. Washington Huskies
  6. Oregon Ducks
  7. Texas Longhorns
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide
  9. Oklahoma Sooners
  10. Ole Miss Rebels
  11. Penn State Nittany Lions
  12. Missouri Tigers
  13. Louisville Cardinals
  14. LSU Tigers
  15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  16. Oregon State Beavers
  17. Tennessee Volunteers
  18. Utah Utes
  19. UCLA Bruins
  20. USC Trojans
  21. Kansas Jayhawks
  22. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  23. Kansas State Wildcats
  24. Tulane Green Wave
  25. Air Force Falcons

Odds to win National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook before rankings:

Michigan +240
Georgia +240
Florida State +600
Ohio State +750
Washington +1400
Alabama +1400
Oregon +1400
Texas +1600
Oklahoma +4000
LSU +5000
Penn State +8000
Notre Dame +15000
Ole Miss +20000
Missouri +30000
Louisville +30000
USC +40000
Miami FL +50000
Kansas State +50000
Kansas +50000
Utah +50000
Air Force +50000
Oregon State +50000
Tennessee +80000
Liberty +100000
Iowa +100000
Fresno State +100000
UCLA +100000
Tulane +100000
Toledo +100000
Oklahoma State +100000
North Carolina +100000

