Top 25 rankings for 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee on October 31

The first Top 25 list of 2023 are here, as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has made their choices known after the first nine weeks of the season.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will serve as the semifinals for 2023-24, with the Cotton, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Peach Bowl making up the rest of best postseason matchups.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams for October 31, the first rankings from the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

2023 College Football Playoff Rankings for October 31

Odds to win National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook before rankings:

Michigan +240

Georgia +240

Florida State +600

Ohio State +750

Washington +1400

Alabama +1400

Oregon +1400

Texas +1600

Oklahoma +4000

LSU +5000

Penn State +8000

Notre Dame +15000

Ole Miss +20000

Missouri +30000

Louisville +30000

USC +40000

Miami FL +50000

Kansas State +50000

Kansas +50000

Utah +50000

Air Force +50000

Oregon State +50000

Tennessee +80000

Liberty +100000

Iowa +100000

Fresno State +100000

UCLA +100000

Tulane +100000

Toledo +100000

Oklahoma State +100000

North Carolina +100000