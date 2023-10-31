Fantasy football impact of the Cardinals trading QB Joshua Dobbs to the Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota is expected to have him compete for the interim starting quarterback job with rookie quarterback Jaren Hall. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in Week 8 and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season. How does this move affect the Vikings’ skill position players for fantasy football?

Fantasy football impact: Joshua Dobbs trade

Justin Jefferson

Jefferson remains on injured reserve, but when he returns, he will have a new quarterback throwing to him. The wide receiver is so talented that he should be quarterback-proof and will likely get plenty of targets no matter who is under center. It wouldn’t be surprising if his output takes a little dip, but I fully expect Jefferson to be among the best wide receivers every week when he returns.

The rest of Vikings’ receivers

The other two pass-catchers you will want to look at are Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Addison has value as long as Jefferson is sidelined with his injury. The quarterback change shouldn’t hurt him too much, and he should see a solid target share similar to what we have seen from Marquise Brown this year.

Hockenson saw an average of eight targets a game with Cousins under center, and I think that will drop slightly with the change to Dobbs/Hall. Both will still need to check down to the talented tight end, but I think he takes a small step back from the productive clip he has been on.

Minnesota running backs

Neither Alexander Mattison nor Cam Akers have been able to solidify the lead-back role in the offense. The Cardinals backfield struggled in a similar fashion once James Conner landed on IR. Dobbs hasn’t been good enough this season to help open up the running game, so both running backs may see a few more stacked boxes.