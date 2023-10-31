Is QB Joshua Dobbs worth adding off waiver wire for fantasy football after trade to Vikings?

The Minnesota Vikings are striking a deal with the Arizona Cardinals to add veteran QB Joshua Dobbs, per NFL Network. The Vikings lost starting QB Kirk Cousins to a season-ending torn Achilles over the weekend. The Cardinals are expected to get starting QB Kyler Murray back from injury soon (if not in Week 9). With Dobbs a trade piece and Minnesota in need of a stop-gap QB, this deal made a lot of sense for both parties. Now, what does it mean for fantasy football and should you be looking to add Dobbs off the waiver wire for Week 9?

Fantasy football waiver wire advice: Joshua Dobbs trade

It’s unrealistic to expect Dobbs to slide into Cousins’ shoes in Minnesota and put up similar numbers. However, there were games Dobbs looked serviceable in fantasy football, and that was on a bad Cardinals roster. Now in Minnesota, Dobbs has better weapons on offense and should be in position to throw the ball more. That doesn’t necessarily mean you should go running to pick Dobbs up off the wire. But let’s look further into the schedule.

The Vikings have games left against the Falcons, Saints, Broncos, Raiders, Bears and Packers this season. Most of those are winnable games and some are very favorable matchups for fantasy football. Cousins was average 291.4 passing yards per game before the injury and had only taken 17 sacks over eight starts. If Dobbs has some better matchups and time to throw, once WR Justin Jefferson is back in Week 12, it could boost his fantasy stock.

Dobbs will have some standing value as a QB streamer or even a QB2 in Superflex formats the rest of the season with the Vikings. That Week 12 matchup vs. the Bears could be very fruitful for Dobbs in fantasy if Jefferson returns. If you had Cousins as your primary QB in fantasy, Dobbs makes sense to add if nothing else but to see how he does in Week 9.