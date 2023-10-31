Report: Cardinals trade QB Joshua Dobbs to Vikings

Update: The Cardinals are sending Dobbs and a 7th-round pick to the Vikings for a 6th-round pick.

The Arizona Cardinals are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings, per Tom Pelissero. The return has yet to be released, but we will update when it is. This is the second time Dobbs has been traded this season, and it comes on the heels of Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins suffering a torn Achilles, ending his season.

Dobbs has played all eight games for Arizona. He has thrown for 1,569 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions. Dobbs has added 258 yards and three additional touchdowns on 47 carries. He will be more of a dual-threat quarterback than Cousins was for the Vikings, but he may not be as accurate of a passer. Still, having Justin Jefferson (when he returns from IR), Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson to throw to should help him put up better numbers when he can get up to speed on the system.

Dobbs began the year with the Cleveland Browns practice squad but was traded ahead of Week 1. This will be his third team since August, and it is expected that he will compete alongside the rookie Jaren Hall for the starting spot going forward. The Vikings have a 4-4 record and sit in second place in the NFC North, with their playoff hopes very much alive.

