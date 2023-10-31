Report: RB-needy teams reaching out to Patriots about Ezekiel Elliott

The New England Patriots could move running back Ezekiel Elliott ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline as running back needy teams are reaching out, per Jordan Schultz.

Elliott would be a partial-season rental as he is set to be a free agent again at the end of the 2023 season. Still, if the Patriots are offered the right thing, they could make Rhamondre Stevenson their featured back to determine his future with the team while getting some draft capital for Elliott.

The veteran running back has been the backup to Stevenson through New England’s first eight games of the season. Elliott has 260 yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries. He hasn’t been featured in the passing game, as he has brought in 13 of his 17 targets for 59 additional yards. Stevenson has the edge in the receiving game, but Elliott is averaging more yards per carry

If teams are looking at a backup running back, it could mean they think that the back in question could be their starter or he could add a reliable presence to their backfield. We don’t know exactly what teams have reached out, but it wouldn’t be shocking if the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears and/or Los Angeles Rams were involved. Elliott would help any of these teams bridge the gap while their presumed starter comes back from injured reserve.

More to come.