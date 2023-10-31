Report: WVU G Kerr Kriisa to miss first nine games of 2023-24 regular season

West Virginia Mountaineers transfer PG Kerr Kriisa will miss the first nine games of the 2023-24 regular season due to receiving impermissible benefits while enrolled at the University of Arizona, the school announced Tuesday. Here’s the full statement from WVU:

“In late August 2023, West Virginia University learned of a potential eligibility concern for men’s basketball transfer student-athlete Kerr Kriisa, who admitted to receiving impermissible benefits while enrolled at the University of Arizona. West Virginia worked cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement Staff to reach an appropriate resolution. As a result of his actions, Kriisa will miss nine (9) 2023-2024 regular season games as part of his eligibility reinstatement. Kriisa will be able to continue to practice and travel with the team during his suspension from competition. He accepts responsibility for his actions at Arizona and looks forward to joining his Mountaineer teammates on the floor.”

This is just the latest bit of bad news for the Mountaineers, who have had a roller coaster of an offseason. Recently, the NCAA has put G RaeQuan Battle’s eligibility in question to start the season. He was denied immediate eligibility, something the NCAA has does a few times to West Virginia since the transfer portal became a thing. It appears the Mountaineers will be without their starting backcourt for at least the first nine games. Kriisa will be eligible to return on Dec. 20 when the team plays Radford. He is in line to miss key games against SMU, Pitt and St. John’s early in the season, as well as any early season holiday tournament games. That could factor into Kriisa’s return date as well.

Last week, WVU big Akok Akok collapsed on the court during a charity exhibition vs. George Mason. He is now home and recovering from the unfortunate incident but his status for the start of the season is also in question. With Battle, Kriisa and Akok looking to be out early in the season, WVU’s depth will be tested.

All of this on top of the school firing long-time coach Bob Huggins after multiple incidents during the offseason. Josh Eilert has taken over as interim head coach for this season. As a result of Huggins’ departure, the Mountaineers have lost multiple transfer players and have a much more bleak outlook for the 2023-24 season than earlier in the Spring/Summer.