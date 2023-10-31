Report: Commanders trading DE Montez Sweat to Bears for 2024 2nd round pick

The Washington Commanders are trading defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears, per Ian Rapoport. Chicago is sending a 2024 second-round pick back to Washington in return. This is the second season in a row that the Bears have made a move at the trade deadline for a second-round pick after acquiring WR Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.





Sweat has played in all eight games this season. He has 32 total tackles, including 21 solos and 11 assists. Sweat has 6.5 sacks, which is tied with the entire Bears’ defensive line heading into Week 9. He has forced two fumbles and should make an instant impact for Chicago. Sweat is playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Sweat should replace DeMarcus Walker on the defensive line alongside Yannick Ngakoue. Chicago could move him around the line, though, to try and create mismatches against their opponent’s offensive line. It won’t be easy for the Commanders to replace Sweat’s production. James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill are likely the next men up to compete for a starting job. Chase Young has even more weight on his shoulders now, but he could also be on the move ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.