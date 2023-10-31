How to watch College Football Playoff Rankings Show on Tuesday, October 31

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee is back to work, as the only 13 people that matter will give us their opinion on the best 25 teams so far on Tuesday, October 31 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN. You can watch it live, or stream on via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

The committee ranks all 25 teams, with eight athletic directors, three former players, a former coach and a professor using their chosen metrics to identify who are the best four teams in the nation for the last College Football Playoff with such a small field. Next year the tournament will expand to 12 schools, but how the entrants will be determined is still under consideration by the CFP Board of Directors.

While all Top 25 teams will be announced, the top four at the end of the season regardless of conference affiliation will reach the College Football Playoff. The Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl serve as the semifinals this year, with the National Championship Game being held on January 8 in Houston at Reliant Stadium.

The winners of each of the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) are guaranteed at least a spot in one of the four New Year’s Six bowls that aren’t affiliated with the Playoff, as well as the top-ranked conference champion from a non-P5 league. The Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and Peach Bowl will make up the rest of the New Year’s Six games.

The final CFP rankings and matchups will be revealed on Sunday, December 3 on ESPN.