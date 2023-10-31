Clippers see title odds improve after trading for James Harden, 76ers see no change

The Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a blockbuster trade in the early hours Tuesday morning, sending James Harden and P.J. Tucker to LA with Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and KJ Martin back to Philadelphia along with a host of draft picks. Harden had demanded a trade since the early hours of free agency after opting into his player option, and his preferred destination was the Clippers. Here’s a look at how this move has impacted both teams when it comes to title odds.

The Clippers are now +1200 to win the NBA title at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is an improvement from +1800 at the beginning of the season. The 76ers were also +1800 to win the title as the 2023-24 campaign began and this trade keeps them there, which is ultimately a sign they got the deal they wanted. It’s always hard to create a package between two contenders which makes both teams happy, but this appears to be the exception.

The key for the Clippers now is how Harden will work with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers have looked solid to start the season, but always seem to unravel and catch a bad break as the playoffs get closer. Harden has not proven himself in the postseason either, though this is now a situation he chose and won’t have anyone else to blame if he struggles.

For the 76ers, this now allows the team to move forward without the looming distraction that Harden was threatening to become. Joel Embiid remains a MVP candidate and Tyrese Maxey is turning into a bonafide star. The 76ers now have additional draft assets and veteran wing players to move around in the search for another star if they choose, or they can attempt to make a run with this group and re-work things in the offseason when they get more flexibility.