Should you drop Lions WR Jameson Williams in fantasy football during bye week?

The Detroit Lions pulled out an ugly 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 8. Second-year WR Jameson Williams has been active for four games now since serving a suspension at the beginning of the season. Many fantasy football managers likely employed the stash strategy for Williams, hoping to strike gold once he returns. So far that hasn’t been the case and now you’ve got to be wondering whether or not to drop the WR. Let’s give you some advice.

Should you drop Lions WR Jameson Williams?

Williams has six catches on 15 targets for 71 yards and a TD through four games. Entering Week 8 on MNF, he had played 77 snaps over three contests, so around 25 per game. That number isn’t all that bad but it didn’t translate to much production. Williams finished with just two catches on three targets for 16 yards vs. the Raiders this past week. Williams is very clearly behind WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Josh Reynolds and TE Sam LaPorta in the receiver pecking order. Plus, Williams is still seeing WR Kalif Raymond, WR Antoine Green and TE Brock Wright get snaps.

Firmly the No. 4 receiving option (if that), it feels safe to drop Williams in fantasy football. I actually just did in one league to make some room. At this point, Williams could emerge as an OK FLEX play in PPR if an injury to St. Brown or Reynolds were to go down. Outside of an injury freeing up more targets, Williams will be TD-dependent in most starts. He’s becoming too risky a play and clearly missing those games early on rubbed the coaching staff the wrong way. It seems unlikely you’ll regret dropping Williams at this point. You should be sure to have some insurance on your bench at WR, however.