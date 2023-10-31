What channel is Diamondbacks vs. Rangers World Series Game 4 on and when does it start

It wasn’t pretty — and it potentially came at a pretty steep cost, pending the prognoses of both Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia — but the Texas Rangers put themselves back in the driver’s seat of this World Series with a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3. Now Texas will try and put the hammer down, while the D-backs look to even things back up in Game 4 on Tuesday night. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The pitching situation will be touch-and-go for both teams: After burning Jon Gray in relief last night, the Rangers will go with lefty Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) to start (and likely Dane Dunning to follow) here, while lefty Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62) will lead what figures to be a full bullpen game for Arizona.

The D-backs enter as narrow -115 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at -105. The run total is set at 9.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.