How to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in World Series Game 4 via live stream

It wasn’t pretty — and it potentially came at a pretty steep cost, pending the prognoses of both Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia — but the Texas Rangers put themselves back in the driver’s seat of this World Series with a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3. Now Texas will try and put the hammer down, while the D-backs look to even things back up in Game 4 on Tuesday night. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The pitching situation will be touch-and-go for both teams: After burning Jon Gray in relief last night, the Rangers will go with lefty Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) to start (and likely Dane Dunning to follow) here, while lefty Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62) will lead what figures to be a full bullpen game for Arizona.

Texas snatched home-field advantage back on Monday night, but now the whole Lone Star State is waiting to hear back on both Scherzer (who left after three innings due to back spasms) and Garcia (who appeared to injure his side on a swing in the top of the eighth). Bruce Bochy has yet to offer any sort of firm prognosis for either player, but it seems hard to believe that Garcia will be in the lineup less than 24 hours later. That will put even more pressure on the top of Texas’ order to produce, as will Heaney and Dunning, who were lit up by the Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS the last time Bochy tried to piggyback them. If the Rangers are going to go up 3-1, Corey Seager and Co. are likely going to have to slug their way there.

Arizona, meanwhile, is a bit more comfortable int his situation, having used a true bullpen game once already in these playoffs — in Game 4 of the NLCS, when a parade of eight relievers contribute to a comeback win over the Phillies. Torey Lovullo will be hoping for much of the same tonight, with his big three of Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald all rested and ready after not having pitched in Game 3. The bigger concern might be getting the offense back on track after managing just one run on Monday night.

The D-backs enter as narrow -115 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at -105. The run total is set at 9.5.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 live stream

Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Joe Mantiply

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: TBD

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.