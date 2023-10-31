Pick on the Moneyline for Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series Game 4

The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to defend their home field on Tuesday when they take on the Texas Rangers in Game Four of the World Series with both teams leaning heavily to their bullpens.

Texas Rangers (-112, 9.5) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The bullpen of the Diamondbacks had the better ERA during the regular season, ranking 18th in this category while the Rangers are 24th, and have elevated this edge the past two months.

Entering Game Three of the World Series, Arizona since September 1 posted a 2.54 ERA in the bullpen with 0.9 home runs per nine innings allowed, which is the third-best bullpen ERA in the league in that span.

By comparison, the Rangers entered Game Three with a 4.70 ERA in the bulk since September 1 with 1.4 home runs per nine innings allowed, which is the worst mark for any American League team that made the playoffs.

This postseason, the Rangers are averaging 6.1 runs per game away from home with 1.6 home runs per game, but overall for the season have not been quite as effective on the road as at home with 5.85 runs per game at home compared to 5.05 runs per game on the road.

The Rangers also had the sharpest drop in home runs per at-bat and per game between their home and road games of any team in the league, pounding nearly 1.8 home runs per game at home and under 1.2 home runs per game away from home.

With the Diamondbacks having the better bullpen and having not used either Paul Sewald or Kevin Ginkle in Game Three, the Diamondbacks well even the series on Tuesday.

The Play: Diamondbacks -108