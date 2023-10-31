 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are Devin Booker, Bradley Beal playing for the Suns on Tuesday vs. the Spurs?

Both Suns guards have injuries. We break down and update you on their status for Tuesday’s game vs. San Antonio.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns
Bradley Beal and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns look on during the game against the Utah Jazz on October 28, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a good start this year despite dealing with some major injuries within their star core. Suns guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are both dealing with injuries early in the 2023-24 campaign. Here’s a look at their status for Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Devin Booker, Bradley Beal injury updates

Beal has already been ruled out as he continues to recover from a back injury. Devin Booker has been listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury which he aggravated after playing the season opener against Golden State. That means another game where Phoenix will have to lean on Kevin Durant to do most of the heavy lifting offensively.

Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon are likely to get the start for the Suns with Booker and Beal out, which is what happened in the last two games. Jordan Goodwin should also be a factor off the bench for Phoenix and might be a stronger DFS value play.

