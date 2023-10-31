Are Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland playing for the Cavaliers on Tuesday vs. the Knicks?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dropped back-to-back contests after winning their 2023-24 season opener, putting them in a tough spot ahead of a showdown with the New York Knicks Tuesday. This is a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff series which saw the Knicks win 4-1. Both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are dealing with hamstring injuries for Cleveland. Here’s the latest on their status.

Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland injury updates

Garland has already been ruled out, and this will be his third missed game in a row after he played in the opener. Mitchell has been listed as questionable, but that’s likely a throwaway tag. He didn’t have any injury designations for the first two games but got this hamstring injury ahead of the second night of a back-to-back set. The Cavaliers likely did this to allow him to sit out that contest.

Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert will maintain their roles, with Max Strus also hoping to continue his hot start. If Mitchell is also out, all three players will see even more usage.