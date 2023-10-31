How to watch NXT Halloween Havoc Night 2 via live stream

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight is Night 2 of the annual Halloween Havoc special for NXT with seven matches scheduled for this jam packed episode. Night 1 last week was an eventful show as Andre Chase and Duke Hudson of Chase U captured the NXT Tag Team Championship and Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Three titles will be on the line this evening, as well as the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

How to watch WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

The main event of the show will feature NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov putting his title on the line when defending against Carmelo Hayes. This will be the third title match between these two this year with Hayes winning their first bout at Great American Bash in July before Dragunov took the belt off Hayes at No Mercy one month ago. Hayes was able to defeat both Baron Corbin and Dijak in a triple-threat match to earn this opportunity. We’ll see who’s able to come out on top in the third match of this trilogy.

Of course, the adjacent story of this bout is the mystery of who attacked Trick Williams backstage two weeks ago. He and Hayes were seen having an argument earlier in the show and Hayes was the first one to be at the scene after he got attacked. Many have accused Hayes of being the perpetrator and he has vehemently denied that he was the one who attacked his best friend. We’ll most likely get an answer to this tonight.

The finals of the second NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will take place tonight as Kelani Jordan will take on Lola Vice. Jordan reached the final by defeating Izzi Dame and Arianna Grace while Vice got to this point by beating Dani Palmer and Karmen Petrovic. The winner will receive a contract for an NXT Women’s Championship match at any time of their choosing.

As mentioned before, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson of Chase U defeated Tony D’Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo last Tuesday to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Tonight, their female counterparts have the opportunity to capture gold as well as Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne will face Piper Niven and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

There is even more action on tonight’s show as North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will defend his title against Nathan Frazer. The Creed Brothers will face Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a tables, ladders, and “scares” match and Tiffany Stratton will go one-on-one with Fallon Henley. We’ll also get Mr. Stone attempting to defend the honor of his friend Von Wagner when facing the man who put him in the hospital, Bron Breakker.