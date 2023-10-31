Buffalo vs. Toledo picks, best bets for Week 10 matchup

The Toledo Rockets looks to keep its grip on the top of the MAC standings when they host the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday, October 31, from the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio. The Rockets hold a slight 7-6 advantage in the overall series, but Buffalo pulled off the 34-27 upset last year in Amherst, New York.

Buffalo (3-5, 3-1 MAC) continue to keep pace with Miami (Ohio) for first-place in the MAC East Divsion after a 24-6 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on October 21. Quarterback Cole Snyder threw for 195 yards and touchdown while running backs Jaquez Barksdale and Ron Cook Jr. combined for 126 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Toledo (7-1, 4-0) are the standard in the MAC right now and are closing in on another West Division title after a 21-17 win over Miami (Ohio) on October 21. The Rockets got a big game from quarterback DeQuan Finn, who threw two touchdown passes and ran for another. Wide receivers Anthony Torres and Devin Maddox were recipients of the scores.

SP+ Rankings

Buffalo: 108th overall, 108th offense, 105th defense

Toledo: 53rd overall, 57th offense, 52nd defense

Injury update

Buffalo

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

QB John Doe - Questionable (arm)

Toledo

WR Nik McMillian - Questionable (Arm)

TE Jake Orlando - Questionable (Foot)

RB Lamar Spelling - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Sidney Walker - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Javien Cuff - Out (ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Buffalo: 5-3 ATS

Toledo: 3-5 ATS

Total in 2023

Buffalo: Over 4-4

Toledo: Over 5-3

Team Pace (Plays per minute of possession)

Buffalo: 2.36 plays per minute of offense (43rd overall)

Toledo: 2.35 plays per minute of offense (46th overall)

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Toledo -15

Total: 50

Moneyline: Toledo -575, Buffalo +425

Opening line: Toledo -15

Opening total: 53

Weather

Game time temperature will be 39 degrees with cloudy skies and a 30% chance or rain, snow or a mixture. Winds will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Our Best Bet for Buffalo vs. Toledo

Buffalo +15

Toledo has been winning against conference opponents, but they haven’t exactly been dominant. THe average Rockets win against MAC opposition is slightly less than 7.5 points. Buffalo had a tough non-conference schedule and took an inexcusable loss to FCS opponent Fordham on top of that, but the Bulls have recovered and have shown to be a much tougher opponent down the stretch.