NIU vs. Central Michigan picks, best bets for Week 10 matchup

Tuesday night MACtion is back on October 31 when the Northern Illinois Huskies take on the Centra Michigan Chippewas from Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. This is the 59th meeting between the teams with Central Michigan holding a 32-25-1 overall lead. The Chippewas won last year’s game 35-22.

Northern Illinois (4-4, 3-1 MAC) have won three straight and took down the Eastern Michigan Eagles, 20-13, on October 21. Quarterback Rocky Lombradi threw for 173 yards and scored a rushing touchdown. Running back Antario Brown also scored a rushing touchdown.

Central Michigan (4-4, 2-2) were knocked off by the Ball State Cardinals 24-17 on October 21. Quarterback Jase Bauer threw for 161 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort. Running back Marion Lukes also had a touchdown for the Chippewas.

SP+ Rankings

NIU: 98th overall, 109th offense, 80th defense

Central Michigan: 123rd overall, 125th offense, 111th defense

Injury update

NIU

RB Myles Bailey - Questionable (ankle)

Central Michigan

WR Kacper Rutkiewicz - Questionable) (lower body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023 (check here)

NIU: 4-4 ATS

Central Michigan: 2-6 ATS

Total in 2023 (check here)

NIU: Over 4-4

Central Michigan: Over 4-4

Team Pace (Plays per minute of possession here)

NIU: 2.09 plays per minute of offense (100th overall)

Central Michigan: 2.14 plays per minute of offense (88th overall)

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Northen Illinois -5.5

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: NIU -218, Central Michigan +180

Opening line: Northern Illinois 3.5

Opening total: 45

Weather

Temperature in the low 30s with snow showers on and off all evening turning into mostly cloudy skies. Light winds out of the north-northwest with a 40% chance of precipation.

Our Best Bet for NIU vs. Central Michigan

NIU -5.5

The Huskies are playing very good football right now and need to keep winning to stay in the hunt for the conference championship game. They get it done on the road against a CMU team that has outperformed their metrics this season and are due for some regression.